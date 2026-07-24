Top leader calls for swift implementation of newly adopted Party decisions

Every decision must clearly identify the lead agency, responsible focal point, authority, conditions for implementation, timeline and expected outputs, the General Secretary and President stressed.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the closing session of the third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on July 24 (Photo: Doan Bac)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam urged the Party and the entire political system to quickly turn major policies adopted at the third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee into real actions and tangible results, emphasising that every decision must result in implementation.

In his remarks at the closing session of the plenum in Hanoi on July 24, the leader said the Party Central Committee reached broad consensus on major decisions concerning Party building, the political system, and national development and defence, and had approved the plenum’s resolution and other documents on the agenda.

According to General Secretary and President To Lam, the committee noted that the rollout of the 14th National Party Congress Resolution and other key strategic resolutions picked up speed in the first half of 2026. The restructured political system has been running smoothly and is starting to show results.

However, implementation remains the biggest bottleneck, he said, pointing out that authority in some cases has not been matched by accountability. Decentralisation has yet to be fully aligned with resources, data, tools, officials' capacity and oversight, while resources remain fragmented. Growth has yet to be driven by productivity and domestic strengths, and forecasting and risk prevention in some sectors and localities have not kept pace with changing conditions.

Given this, he stressed that these issues must be addressed at their root through coordinated reforms in institutions, organisation, personnel and leadership and governance methods, linking Party building with national governance, socio-economic development and national defence.

Regarding Party and political system building, committee members consented to continue improving the functioning of agencies, and to issue new regulations on what Party members must not do, meeting the requirements of the new situation and ensuring consistency with other Party regulations, the leader said.

The plenum approved in principle the establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh cities, as well as orientations for amendments to the Land Law and related legislation.

The committee also agreed to issue a new resolution on developing Vietnam into a strong maritime nation, defining the sea as a strategic space for the country's survival, development and national defence. It said the development of a modern marine economy must go hand in hand with protecting marine ecosystems, improving people's livelihoods and safeguarding national sovereignty.

The committee set the goal of economic growth of at least 10 percent in 2026 while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation and ensuring major economic balances, jobs, incomes and social welfare. It approved a resolution on renewing Vietnam’s development model, describing the undertaking as significant for shaping the country’s development model through 2045 and beyond.

It endorsed major orientations for a national security strategy that places security within the overall development of the country and calls for early identification, prevention and handling of traditional and non-traditional risks. It also adopted conclusions on environmental protection and proactive climate change response.

Every decision must clearly identify the lead agency, responsible focal point, authority, conditions for implementation, timeline and expected outputs, the General Secretary and President stressed, noting that regular inspection and supervision are required to enable timely warnings and adjustments, while actual results and the satisfaction of people and businesses should serve as key criteria for assessing organisations and officials, particularly those in leadership positions.

Calling for the immediate translation of policy consensus into action, he outlined five priorities - identifying key tasks and breakthroughs; ensuring the Party’s unified leadership and coordinated implementation; clearly defining responsibilities among the central, provincial and commune-level authorities; turning each decision into a concrete action programme and plan with clear resources, roadmaps, outputs and accountability; and strengthening inspection and supervision based on data, outputs and actual results.

He said the central, provincial and grassroots levels must operate smoothly and coordinate closely, with the grassroots level serving as the frontline of public governance and directly addressing issues arising from the daily lives and needs of people and businesses.

The top leader asked for implementation progress to be incorporated into every task, with the performance of officials, particularly leaders, assessed based on actual results. He urged the authorities to commend those with outstanding performance and protect officials who dare to innovate, while strictly dealing with avoidance of responsibility, delays, and formalistic implementation.

He said that the success of the plenum was only a beginning. Amid a rapidly changing and complex global situation, Vietnam must remain steadfast in its goals and principles, strengthen unity and discipline, and act proactively and creatively while taking responsibility for the common interest.

On the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026), the Party and State leader expressed deep gratitude to people with meritorious services to the nation and called for continued care for their families, as well as the 500-day campaign to search and identify martyrs’ remains.

VNA