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Restored photographs bring long awaited comfort to families of fallen soldiers

SGGPO

A dedicated volunteer group in HCMC is leveraging modern technology to restore faded photographs of fallen soldiers, ultimately returning sacred memories and profound comfort to grieving families.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam

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HCMC fallen soldiers photo restoration Team Lee volunteer group Vietnam restoring old photos of martyrs Vietnam war memories restored HCMC High Command gratitude program Vietnamese Heroic Mothers support preserving sacred war memories Nguyen Van Troi movement Saigon honoring Vietnam military heroes

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