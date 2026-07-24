Vietnam's newly tolled expressways generate nearly US$1.2 million in first week

Five sections of the country’s North-South Expressway generated nearly VND30 billion (US$1.2 million ) in toll revenue during their first week of operation.

The Ham Nghi-Vung Ang expressway generates more than VND7.4 billion in revenue (Photo: Hong Khanh)

The Department for Road of Vietnam said on July 23 that five sections of the eastern North-South Expressway generated nearly VND30 billion (about US$1.2 million) in toll revenue during their first week of official toll collection, with more than 382,000 vehicle trips recorded.

Specifically, the Ham Nghi-Vung Ang section generated more than VND7.4 billion in revenue while the Vung Ang-Bung and Van Ninh-Cam Lo sections each collected more than VND6.5 billion, the Bung-Van Ninh section generated more than VND4.7 billion and the Bai Vot-Ham Nghi section collected more than VND4.5 billion.

According to the Department for Road of Vietnam, traffic volumes on the expressway sections have remained stable, although some time periods saw a slight decline compared with before toll collection began. Several technical issues and electronic toll collection (ETC) system glitches occurred during the initial days but have since decreased significantly.

The most common issues involved traffic accounts with insufficient balances or improperly attached identification tags that prevented the system from recognizing vehicles. Toll station staff and relevant authorities responded promptly, preventing prolonged traffic congestion.

Operating units will continue inspecting equipment, upgrading technology infrastructure, and improving data transmission systems to ensure the ETC system operates reliably and meets operational requirements.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan