Can Tho City to kick off hot air balloon festival

Can Tho City will host the hot air balloon festival 2023 within four days, from April 30 to May 3.

On April 20, the People’s Committee of Can Tho held a press conference to provide information on the festival.

Within the framework of the event, many activities will take place at Can Tho Stadium, Song Hau (Hau River) Park and Ninh Kieu Wharf.

During the four days of the festival, 30 colorful hot air balloons of various shapes along with paragliding with motors and so on will be exhibited in the sky over the city. Besides, the hot air balloons will fly the 1,800- square meter national flag at the Temple of Hung Kings, Can Tho City.

During this festival, visitors will have a chance to sightsee the landscapes of the Mekong River from the hot air balloons.

According to the organizers, this is the first time of the festival organization in the city. If successful, the festival will be organized annually to contribute to stimulating local trade and tourism.

The hot air balloon festival offer entrance tickets free of charge for all visitors and people.