Cam Ranh airport's apron renovation project put into exploitation

The Cam Ranh International Airport officially put the third phase of Cam Ranh International Airport's apron renovation and upgrade project into operation on April 18.

The upgrade project is a group- B and urgent special transport work with a total investment of more than VND712 billion (US$30.4 million) from the Airport Corporation of Vietnam’s capital.

When the upgrade project is completed, the apron will serve 33 parking spaces for aircrafts in maximum.

The project is expected to create motivation for economic and tourism development of Khanh Hoa Province; contribute to enhancing the exploitation capacity of domestic and international flights to bring opportunities for inter-regional connection to the Central province. It will also facilitate the travel of people as well as improve the income of residents.

Besides, the project is among factors to boost the province of Khanh Hoa to become a hub of services and international coastal and maritime tourism; a center of the South-Central and Central Highlands regions following the Resolution No.09-NQ-TW of the Politburo on building, developing Khanh Hoa Province by 2030, vision to 2045.