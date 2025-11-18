Ca Mau to establish crab testing center for China exports

A new partnership with Chinese authorities will bring a dedicated testing center to Ca Mau, ensuring quality certification, product traceability, and stronger export channels for the province’s renowned crab industry.

Yesterday, at the conference on production–consumption linkage for crab products, Vice Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee Le Van Su announced that partners from China will work with Ca Mau authorities to establish a testing center located within the province (previously situated at the border gate).

Ca Mau Province is famous for crab

This center will issue certificates for agricultural products in general and seawater crab products in particular for export to the Chinese market.

The Vietnam Fisheries Society will support Ca Mau in implementing technologies for product traceability.

The province will also connect buyers with enterprises, cooperatives, and crab-farming households to facilitate negotiations and economic contracts in the near future.

Ca Mau crabs packaged for export to the U.S. (Photo: cuacamau.com)

Ca Mau currently has more than 365,000 hectares of crab-farming areas, producing over 40,000 tons per year. The Intellectual Property Office granted trademark certification for “Nam Can Ca Mau crab” in 2015, and geographical indication registration for Ca Mau crab in 2022.

Although Ca Mau crab is highly valued in the market, it still lacks an official branding program, consistent traceability systems, and strong lead enterprises capable of organizing a full supply chain from farming areas to formal export markets.

By Tan Thai - Translated by Anh Quan