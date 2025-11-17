Ca Mau Crab Festival 2025 opens

The second Ca Mau Crab Festival 2025, themed “Ca Mau Crab: Forest Scent - Sea Flavor,” officially opened at Phan Ngoc Hien Square in An Xuyen Ward, Ca Mau Province.

Delivering his opening remarks, Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Council Pham Van Thieu said that this is a unique cultural, economic and tourism event that holds significant meaning in honoring the value of Ca Mau’s signature crab.

It is also an opportunity to promote the image, people and development potential of Ca Mau Province to friends both domestically and internationally.

The opening ceremony of the second Ca Mau Crab Festival 2025

This year’s Ca Mau Crab Festival features various activities, including exhibitions and trade displays related to the crab industry; a culinary space showcasing Ca Mau crab dishes; an attempt to set a record for the largest crab; and the introduction and promotion of local products directly to consumers at home and abroad.

In addition, tourism tours are organized for visitors to explore and experience the riverine culture of Ca Mau, combined with visits to crab farming areas and the province’s key tourist attractions.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong