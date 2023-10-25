Ca Mau, Ben Tre declare landslide emergency at intercommunal road, riverside

As of this morning, the Mekong Delta provinces of Ca Mau and Ben Tre announced landslide and erosion emergency threatening to lives of people.

Related News Central region copes with possible landslides, erosion due to heavy rains

In particular, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province has just signed a decision to declare a landslide emergency for a road leading to the center of Nguyen Huan Commune, Dam Doi District from Tan Tien Commune.

Recently, landslides have occurred at many sections on the road.

At the positions of landslide, the road surface completely collapsed into the river causing unsafety for people and vehicles.

Currently, the locality has recorded three more landslide-prone sections with a total length of 1,000 meters, affecting 36 households with 121 people.

Amid the urgent situation, the People’s Committee of Dam Doi District was required to reinforce the riverbank to prevent landslides and restore a temporary road surface to meet the traffic demand of people during the implementation of the bypass road project at the position of this landslide.

Besides, the locality has to promptly make reports proposing investment policies for a bypass road at the landslide position above and submit them to competent authorities for appraisal and approval in November.

On the same day, the Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ben Tre Province signed a decision to announce an erosion emergency at a riverside area of Giao Hoa River in the communes of Giao Long and An Hoa, Chau Thanh District.

A riverside section has been eroded with a total length of around 800 meters, affecting the life and threatening the lives of 300 households.

Among them, 26 households have faced the loss of productive land and houses and forced housing change to other places.

Additionally, a 45-meter-long road along the Giao Hoa River completely collapsed into the river, triggering interrupted traffic through the section and damaged dyke areas.

In order to cope with the current situation, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ben Tre Province directed localities to implement urgent measures to minimize damage from the landslides.

It is prioritized to promptly evacuate people and properties from dangerous landslide localities, install warning signage for hazardous locations and arrange staff and forces on duty to closely monitor the worse development.