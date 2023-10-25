Ca Mau, Ben Tre declare landslide emergency at intercommunal road, riverside

|
Ca Mau Province declares a landslide emergency on October 25 morning.
In particular, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province has just signed a decision to declare a landslide emergency for a road leading to the center of Nguyen Huan Commune, Dam Doi District from Tan Tien Commune.
Recently, landslides have occurred at many sections on the road.
At the positions of landslide, the road surface completely collapsed into the river causing unsafety for people and vehicles.
Currently, the locality has recorded three more landslide-prone sections with a total length of 1,000 meters, affecting 36 households with 121 people.
Amid the urgent situation, the People’s Committee of Dam Doi District was required to reinforce the riverbank to prevent landslides and restore a temporary road surface to meet the traffic demand of people during the implementation of the bypass road project at the position of this landslide.
Besides, the locality has to promptly make reports proposing investment policies for a bypass road at the landslide position above and submit them to competent authorities for appraisal and approval in November.
On the same day, the Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ben Tre Province signed a decision to announce an erosion emergency at a riverside area of Giao Hoa River in the communes of Giao Long and An Hoa, Chau Thanh District.
|
Ben Tre Province announces an erosion emergency at a riverside area of Giao Hoa River.
A riverside section has been eroded with a total length of around 800 meters, affecting the life and threatening the lives of 300 households.
Among them, 26 households have faced the loss of productive land and houses and forced housing change to other places.
Additionally, a 45-meter-long road along the Giao Hoa River completely collapsed into the river, triggering interrupted traffic through the section and damaged dyke areas.
|
A 45-meter-long road along the Giao Hoa River completely collapses into the river.
In order to cope with the current situation, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ben Tre Province directed localities to implement urgent measures to minimize damage from the landslides.
It is prioritized to promptly evacuate people and properties from dangerous landslide localities, install warning signage for hazardous locations and arrange staff and forces on duty to closely monitor the worse development.
Quang Tri facing dam collapse, landslide and land subsidence due to heavy rains
Heavy rains have caused partial dam collapse, landslides and subsidence at several works in the Central province of Quang Tri.
Fortunately, the incident did not cause damage to people, houses and agricultural production because the dam is located far from residential areas without houses.
The Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Quang Tri Province said that the functional forces have made their efforts to restore the Sa Tram - Palin border patrol route in Dakrong District, which was seriously eroded owing to downpours.
|
Land subsidence occurs in the Sa Tram - Palin border patrol route in Dakrong District due to heavy rains.
Land subsidence and rockfalls occurred in some sections of the locality.
Additionally, torrential rainfall has also collapsed the Tan Trung dam in Hai Chanh Commune, Hai Lang District, Quang Tri Province with a length of 20 meters, resulting in downstream flooding.