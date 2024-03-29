Brazil – Vietnam Football Festival 2024 to kick off in Da Nang City

A press conference to announce the Brazil - Vietnam Football Festival program in 2024, creating a premise for the development of international sports tourism in Da Nang City, took place on March 28.

Some tourism units sign cooperation agreements under witness of the leaders of the departments in Da Nang City. (Photo: SGGP/Xuan Quynh)

The Department of Culture and Sports of Da Nang City, the Department of Tourism, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Da Nang Tourism Association collaborated with America & Asia Joint Stock Company to host the press conference.

As planned, the Brazil – Vietnam Football Festival 2024 will take place in Da Nang City on April 27-28, with a series of activities such as a friendly football match between Brazilian and Vietnamese football stars, a music show at Hoa Xuan Stadium, Beach Festival - Gala Dinner, the launching ceremony of the Brazil Football Center in Da Nang, the program of giving scholarships and charitable gifts to families in difficult circumstances along with various tourism and water sports promotion programs.

Brazilian football stars will come to Da Nang City to join the festival. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Notably, famous Brazilian players Coach Dunga, Rivaldo, Lucio, Ze' Carlos, Giovanni, Kleberson, Edmilson, Paulo Sergio and others will come to Da Nang to participate in activities within the festival, contributing to promoting the image of the coastal city of Da Nang to international friends.

Besides, the festival will also gather top Vietnamese singers and artists such as My Tam, Hoang Bach, Hoang Rapper and so on.

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Da Nang City Nguyen Trong Thao speaks at the press conference for the Brazil – Vietnam Football Festival 2024. (Photo: SGGP/Xuan Quynh)

Attending and delivering a speech at the press conference, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Da Nang City Nguyen Trong Thao stated that this is a significant cultural and sports event to mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Brazil as well as welcoming Brazilian leaders to visit Vietnam.

The festival will contribute to the development of the international sports tourism trend in Da Nang City. The city is expected to attract high-spending tourists and local revenue from tourism.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong