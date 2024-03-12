Boxer Vo Thi Kim Anh secures Paris Olympics 2024 ticket

Boxer Vo Thi Kim Anh became the fifth Vietnamese athlete to win the Paris Olympics 2024 ticket.

Vietnamese boxer Kim Anh (R) defeats Tunisian athlete Islem Ferchichi in the women's 54kg category of the semi-final for the Olympic qualifying round in Italy to earn Paris Olympics 2024 ticket. (Photo: Sports Authority of Vietnam)

Last night, athlete Kim Anh defeated Tunisian athlete Islem Ferchichi in the women's 54kg category of the semi-final for the Olympic qualifying round in Italy.

The Olympics qualifying round regulated that boxers who won a ticket at the semi-final in the categories would be qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024. Thus, with the victory, Vo Thi Kim Anh will be present at the tournament in Paris.

A representative of the Sports Authority of Vietnam informed that the Olympic ticket for boxing was a respectable result for Vietnam’s boxing team.

Up to now, the Vietnam sports delegation has earned five tickets for the Paris Olympics 2024 comprising two tickets from shooters Trinh Thu Vinh and Le Thi Mong Tuyen, one ticket from cyclist Nguyen Thi That, one ticket from swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang and another ticket from boxer Vo Thi Kim Anh.

After winning a ticket for the Paris Olympics 2024, the Vietnam Boxing Federation offered a hot bonus worth VND50 million (US$2,000) to boxer Vo Thi Kim Anh.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong