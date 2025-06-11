Binh Tan District proposes solutions to remove obstacles to projects

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, had a working session with Binh Tan District on socioeconomic performance over the first five months of 2025 and addressed key local concerns on June 10.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Binh Tan District People’s Committee, Nguyen Trung Anh, reported on the progress of administrative and organizational restructuring at the grassroots level. He said that the district had completed the development of personnel reallocation plans and submitted them to the municipal Party Committee’s Organization Commission. These plans outline the reassignment of leadership personnel, civil servants, and staff to five newly established wards.

In addition, the district has developed a plan to arrange and rename residential quarters, conducted public consultations, and compiled the feedback in accordance with regulatory procedures.

Binh Tan District has also finalized a list of civil servants who have opted for early retirement, totaling 45 individuals. Of these, 33 cases have been submitted to the city’s Department of Home Affairs for evaluation and approval of retirement incentives as stipulated by existing policies.

Regarding preparations for the new wards to become operational, the Chairman of the Binh Tan District People's Committee stated that authorities have reviewed, organized, and consolidated archival records for handover to relevant authorities.

The district has also inventoried public assets, including land and properties, and proposed plans for their management and use following the restructuring, in preparation for the official transfer.

On the matter of headquarters for the new wards, the chairman noted that the district has surveyed the current office facilities and has proposed the infrastructure and equipment needed to support the operations of the five new wards post-reorganization.

The district's socio-economic situation has continued to show positive developments since the beginning of the year. Total production value reached VND48,472 billion (US$1.87 billion), an 11.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The number of new investment units was 4,239, a 16.7 percent rise year-on-year.

Total state budget revenue collected amounted to VND2,065.9 billion (US$79.4 million), fulfilling 48.1 percent of the annual legal target and representing a 2.6 percent increase from the same period. Total social investment capital reached approximately VND17,769 billion (US$683 million), achieving 77.2 percent of the annual plan.

The district has also disbursed over VND1.48 trillion (US$57 million) of its VND3.392 trillion (US$130.6 million) public investment fund, meeting 43.6 percent of the target. This figure is projected to reach VND1.6 trillion (US$61.73 million), or 47.1 percent of the plan, by the end of June 2025. Furthermore, the district has finalized and submitted documentation for investment policy approval for 44 of its 59 medium-term public investment projects for the 2026–2030 period.

In addition to positive results, Binh Tan District is also facing difficulties and problems beyond its authority that need to be resolved by the municipal government. These difficulties and problems are mainly concentrated in business and commercial projects, public investment projects, and management and use of public land and houses in the district.

Specifically, these are the Vinh Loc residential area project in Binh Hung Hoa B Ward invested in by the Public Service One Member Limited Liability Company of District 5; the Vinh Loc Industrial Park project invested in by Cho Lon Investment and Import Export Corporation; the granting of land use right certificates for the Phu Lam C expanded residential area project invested in by Thu Thiem Real Estate JSC; and the Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len canal infrastructure construction and environmental renovation project.

