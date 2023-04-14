Binh Duong’s first net-zero industrial cluster to be built

Gia Dinh Group and SEP Cooperative of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on April 13 signed a memorandum of understanding on building a net-zero industrial complex in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Within the framework of the signing ceremony, a representative of the SEP group introduced carbon neutralisation technology that will be applied at Tam Lap 2 industrial cluster in Phu Giao district. Accordingly, solar energy will be used, waste and wastewater treatment systems built and industrial waste recycled in the cluster.

Construction of the 180-ha project is expected to begin at the end of this year with an investment capital of about US$200 million.

Tam Lap 2 will be developed based on the carbon-neutral model piloted at Banwol-Sihwa Industrial Complex in the RoK. Once completed, it will welcome about 20 member companies of SEP to invest here.

Binh Duong province is calling for foreign investment in environment-friendly projects. In February this year, Becamex IDC Corporation and Singapore-based Sembcorp Development Ltd signed an agreement under which both sides will develop five green- and smart-oriented industrial parks in Vietnam in the next three years, some of which will be located in Binh Duong.

Currently, the third Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP III) in Binh Duong is being built in line with the criteria of a green industrial park.

Denmark-based LEGO group has decided to build its first carbon-neutral factory in VSIP III with an investment capital of US$1.3 billion. The plant is expected to become operational by 2024, creating 4,000 jobs for local people within the next 15 years.