Binh Dinh creates most favorable conditions for int’l fitness model contest

Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central coastal province of Binh Dinh, Pham Anh Tuan recently held a meeting to receive organizers and contestants from 25 countries participating in the 2025 Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World.

At the receiving ceremony for organizers and contestants participating in the 2025 Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World (Photo: SGGP)

During the receiving ceremony, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province said that the province is delighted that the organizers have chosen Binh Dinh as a stopover for this year’s contestants.

He hoped that the province would serve as an ideal destination, leaving behind lasting memories for all participants and contributing to a successful and memorable event. Through this competition, the image of Binh Dinh with its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes will be widely promoted to international audiences.

He also directed provincial departments and agencies to actively coordinate with organizers, provide full support, and create the most favorable conditions for the competition and its participants.

Binh Dinh Province's leaders offer flowers to the organization board of the 2025 Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, representatives of the organizing committee and international contestants expressed their appreciation for the warm and thoughtful welcome they received upon arriving in Quy Nhon City. They expressed their admiration for the city’s stunning coastal landscapes and the kindness and friendliness of the local people. They also praised the region’s vibrant culinary scene, noting the rich, distinctive flavors of seafood-based dishes that reflect the essence of Quy Nhon’s coastal culture.

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Dinh Province, Pham Ngoc Thai, said that the Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World 2025 marks the first time a large-scale international event in the field of fitness and fashion is being held in the province. This event represents a significant opportunity for Binh Dinh to showcase its image as a modern, dynamic, and friendly destination to both domestic and international visitors.

The Vietnamese contestant participating in the 2025 Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World

Contestant participating in the 2025 Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World

The 2025 Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World featuring a series of competitive segments, including the talent showcase, national costume presentation, semifinal, and grand finale, takes place in Quy Nhon City in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh from June 8 to 14. The main events will be held at prominent venues such as FLC Resort Quy Nhon and Nguyen Tat Thanh Square.

As part of the competition’s program, contestants will have the opportunity to visit some of Binh Dinh’s most iconic landmarks, including the monument of Nguyen Sinh Sac - Nguyen Tat Thanh, Eo Gio, Ky Co Beach, the Twin Towers, the Quy Nhon Science Discovery Center (ExploraScience Quy Nhon), and FLC Safari Park.

In addition to sightseeing, participants will engage in a variety of cultural activities and take part in a “Journey to the Land of Martial Arts,” an exchange with students of Quy Nhon University, and a food tour to promote the central region’s culinary heritage.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh