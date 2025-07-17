National

Vietnam-Japan University aims towards "Asian Harvard" model

Aiming to develop the “Asian Harvard” model, Vietnam-Japan University plans to enroll around 2,000 students in the 2025 academic calendar and launch a semiconductor engineering program.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

On July 17, during a meeting with Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee, Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance (JVPFA), announced that the Vietnam-Japan University’s project is underway.

The procedures for securing ODA loans have advanced rapidly following the visit of former Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba. The university is expected to enroll around 2,000 students by 2025 and introduce a new major in semiconductor engineering.

Chairman of the National Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee, Phan Van Mai (4th, R) offers a gift to Mr. Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance (JVPFA). (Photo: SGGP)
Mr. Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance (JVPFA) (Photo: SGGP)

The goal of Vietnam-Japan University is to become a research-oriented institution modeled after the "Harvard of Asia," focusing on practical training and the development of a global workforce. Starting this October, the university will begin accepting interns from Japan who have completed their programs and possess Japanese language proficiency at the N4 level or higher. These interns will receive advanced skills training here and may be referred back to Japan for employment as highly skilled workers, said Takebe Tsutomu.

The Chairman of the National Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee acknowledged Mr. Takebe Tsutomu’s dedicated contributions to strengthening the Vietnam-Japan friendship and cooperation, especially in the sectors of cultural exchange, people-to-people ties, and local collaboration, as well as cooperation in education and human resource development.

Mr. Takebe Tsutomu has been a member of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance since 2013 and continues to actively serve in his role as a parliamentarian.

