Goverment establishes national committee for APEC 2027 Summit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just signed a decision to establish the national committee for the APEC 2027 Summit and promulgated its operational regulations.

The Prime Minister has established the National Committee for the 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting to assist the Prime Minister in researching, directing, and coordinating the resolution of tasks related to organization and preparation for the APEC 2027 Summit. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has been appointed as Chairman of the Committee.

The Vice Chairpersons of the Committee include Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang, who will serve as Standing Vice Chairwoman, and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan.

Other members of the Committee comprise senior officials from ministries and government agencies, as well as the Chairman of the People’s Committee of An Giang Province.

The Committee comprises five subcommittees on content, facilities and logistics, security and health, propaganda and culture, and protocol; and a secretariat headed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that will serve as the standing body supporting the operations of the Committee.

The Prime Minister has also issued the operating regulations for the National Committee for the APEC Summit 2027.

The Prime Minister has also issued a directive assigning lead agencies to organize APEC activities in 2027, including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Connecting for Inclusive and Resilient Economies, which will be held in Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province, under the theme “Connecting, building inclusive and resilient economies.”

The event is expected to serve as a major milestone, underscoring Vietnam’s role in the region and offering an opportunity to promote the country’s image and international standing. It will also position Phu Quoc as an emerging hub for global economic, social, and trade cooperation.

By Phan Thao—Translated by Kim Khanh