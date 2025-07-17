National

Closure of Lien Khuong Airport for upgrades, repairs postponed to May 2026

Lien Khuong Airport in Lam Dong Province is expected to begin closure for repairs and upgrades in March 2026.

On the afternoon of July 16, Lam Dong Province and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) held a working session to debate and approve the postponement of the plan to upgrade and repair Lien Khuong International Airport to 2026.

Delivering a speech at the working session, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACV Vu The Phiet stated that Lien Khuong Airport has shown signs of deterioration and needs renovation and upgrades.

Taxiway at Lien Khuong Airport (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

Previously, the ACV prepared and initially planned to close the airport for repairs and upgrades in November 2025. Under the plan, the airport would be closed for six months to carry out the project.

However, Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee Ho Van Muoi expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on the province's economic development in case the airport disrupted during this period, as planned.

Lien Khuong Airport had its taxiways and apron upgraded in 2007. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

The province leader noted that Lam Dong is targeting an 8-percent growth rate in 2025, any disruption to airport operations would pose significant challenges, especially as several major national highways in the province are also undergoing repairs and upgrades.

After discussions, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam acknowledged the province’s concerns and committed to seeking solutions to keep Lien Khuong Airport operational through the end of 2025.

The airport is now expected to begin its closure for repairs and upgrades in March 2026.

By Doan Kien-Translated by Huyen Huong

