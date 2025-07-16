AI-powered cameras poised to replace police on streets by Dec.18

As many as 261 AI cameras have been installed and put into operation across the city, possessing comprehensive capabilities such as license plate recognition, traffic control through green wave signals, and flow regulation.

Hundreds of AI-powered cameras with advanced traffic management and enforcement capabilities are being deployed across Hanoi, aiming to replace traffic police on the streets by December 18.

Digital transformation represents a focal task for the local police to maintain public order and safety. Over the recent past, the force has invested big in digital infrastructure and platforms while prioritising data security, cybersecurity, and classified information protection throughout the modernisation process.

Currently, the Hanoi police are operating three command centres magaging more than 720 surveillance cameras. Besides, the force has paid due attention to enhancing IT skills among its officers and improving internal network connectivity.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tung, Director of the Hanoi Department of Public Security, said at a recent meeting that 261 AI cameras have been installed and put into operation across the city, possessing comprehensive capabilities such as license plate recognition, traffic control through green wave signals, and flow regulation.

Particularly noteworthy is the system's facial recognition capability, which can automatically identify wanted individuals and alert the command centers when suspects are detected, he said.

In the next phase, expected by the third quarter of 2026, the camera network will be upgraded to monitor sidewalk conditions and detect environmental violations like illegal dumping, with offenders captured on cameras to be held accountable. The system is expected to be fully operational by June 2026, ensuring proper urban order, the official added.

Moving forward, the Hanoi police will continue advancing the application of cutting-edge technology solutions and optimising operational processes to enhance work efficiency and provide practical benefits for citizens.

Vietnamplus