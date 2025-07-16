Upgrade project of Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery completed

The renovation and upgrade of Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery has just been completed to pay tribute to the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence.

Former State President Truong Tan Sang (6th, L, front) and delegates attend the ceremony to mark the completion of the renovation and upgrade of Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to mark the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day, a national occasion to honor and commemorate fallen soldiers, war invalids, and those who devoted their lives to national freedom.

The Party Committee and People’s Committee of Tuyen Quang Province on July 12 held a ceremony to mark the completion of the renovation and upgrade of Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery with the participation of former State President Truong Tan Sang; former Secretary of the Party Central Committee and former head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Ha Thi Khiet; Secretary of the Tuyen Quang Provincial Party Committee, Hau A Lenh; Colonel General Le Quang Minh, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Political Affairs under the Vietnam People's Army; Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Nguyen Thi Ha; Major General Nguyen Hong Thai, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 2, and representatives from central agencies, departments and a large number of war veterans who once fought on the Vi Xuyen battlefield.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Tuyen Quang Provincial People’s Committee, Phan Huy Ngoc, emphasized that the completion of the renovation and upgrade of Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery not only contributes to preserving the final resting place of fallen heroes but also reflects the enduring national morality of "When drinking water, remember its source". The project also marks a meaningful tribute ahead of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day, while also representing a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to streamline and strengthen local government structures and adopt the two-tier local government model.

“With deep respect and gratitude for the sacrifices of heroic martyrs, we pledge to remain united, to strengthen the leadership capacity and combat readiness of grassroots Party organizations, ensuring their integrity and resilience; commit to safeguarding national defense, security, and the sacred sovereignty of our borders; and focus on effectively implementing the two-tier local government model, ensuring a streamlined, effective, and efficient administration that is close to and serves the people. This will create fresh momentum for fast and sustainable local development, contributing to the nation’s shared aspiration for strength and prosperity," former President Truong Tan Sang wrote in the traditional memorial book at the 468 Memorial Temple in Vi Xuyen.

Forty-one years ago, on July 12, 1984, Vietnamese forces launched a counteroffensive campaign to reclaim a series of strategic high points, including 468, 1509, 1100, 772, and 685, located deep within Vi Xuyen District of Ha Giang Province, which Chinese troops had illegally occupied. By the end of that day, the Chinese flag atop outpost E5 on Hill 685, infamously known as the “lime kiln of the century” due to its ferocity, was shot down, and the Vietnamese national flag was once again raised over the reclaimed position.

As part of the program, former President Truong Tan Sang, along with leaders from the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Tuyen Quang provincial government, and the “Sharing” charitable group, presented 51 savings books, each worth VND10 million (US$382), and 100 gifts to war veterans and policy beneficiary families. Additionally, the program arranged transportation for 600 wounded soldiers, veterans, and families of fallen soldiers to Vi Xuyen to attend a collective memorial ceremony. The total cost of the effort amounted to nearly VND2 billion (US$76,512), with over VND1 billion (US$38,293) contributed by donors from the Sharing group.

By Pham Thuc—Translated by Kim Khanh