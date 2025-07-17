PM demands attention to reorganizing political apparatus, administrative units

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested a focus on implementing relevant resolutions and conclusions on the restructuring of the political system’s organizational apparatus and the reorganisation of administrative units.

Under Official Dispatch No. 110/CD-TTg dated July 17, 2025, ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, chairpersons of People's Committees of provinces and cities, are responsible for receiving and handling administrative procedures related to land in accordance with the provisions of Clauses 4 and 5 of Article 4, Clause 2 of Article 5, and Clauses 1 and 2 of Article 10 of Resolution No. 190/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly, the PM’s direction in Official Dispatch No. 90/CD-TTg and Decree No. 118/2025/ND-CP of the Government, thus ensuring the maintenance and improvement of public satisfaction with the service quality of state agencies.

PM demands attention to reorganising political apparatus, administrative units (Illustrative image)

The Ministries of Agriculture and Environment, and Justice were requested to urgently send officials to the grassroots to grasp the situation and propose solutions to remove difficulties and handle arising issues within their functions and tasks, especially administrative procedures related to land administration, site clearance, land ownership determination, and land ownership certificate issuance. The work must be done before August 1.

The People's Committees of provinces and cities need to concentrate on reviewing and ensuring human resources, facilities, and equipment at the provincial and commune-level public administrative service centres, especially in the areas of household registration, land, business registration, construction; and newly decentralised and assigned areas of authority, ensuring the implementation of administrative procedures regardless of administrative boundaries within a province, avoiding congestion and delays in handling administrative procedures and public services. The task should be completed before July 20, 2025.

The PM also asked ministries and ministerial-level agencies to regularly inspect, monitor and guide the implementation of regulations on functions, tasks and organisational structure of agencies, units and organisations in the administrative system at the central and local levels. They must weekly report to the PM on the above-mentioned contents before Thursdays through the Government Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

For digital technology coverage, the Ministry of Finance was assigned to direct Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant parties to review and promptly provide electricity for villages and hamlets that still face power shortages, ahead of October 1, 2025.

Touching upon improving digital skills for officials, the PM assigned ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and People's Committees of provinces and cities to continue organising professional and technical training to improve their capacity in both professional and digital skills, especially in remote and island communes, striving for completion no later than August 1, 2025.

The PM asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Television, the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency and relevant agencies to step up the communications work.

Ministries and ministerial-level agencies were ordered to pay attention to allocating resources to the institutional and legal improvement work; promptly promulgate and submit for detailed regulations and instructions for the implementation of the Laws and Resolutions of the NA passed at its 9th session; and continue to review and perfect the system of legal regulations to operate the new administration model synchronously and effectively.

The PM assigned the Ministry of Education and Training to quickly complete and submit a project on investing in boarding schools in communes, wards, and border special zones in July 2025; the national target program on modernising and improving the quality of education and training in the 2026-2030 period; and a project on building boarding and semi-boarding schools for high school students in remote, border, and island areas in 2026-2030.

Vietnamplus