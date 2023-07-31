Last victim’s body in Lam Dong landslide discovered

The last body of the four victims killed in the July 30 landslide on Bao Loc Pass, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, was found at noon on July 31, local authorities reported.

A serious landslide happened on a section of Bao Loc Pass, part of National Highway 20, in Da Huoai district at about 3pm on July 30, burying a traffic police station with four people and many vehicles trapped inside. The victims comprise three traffic police officers and one civilian.

Shortly after the incident, hundreds of rescuers were mobilised to search for the missing. Three of the victims were found late July 30.

The landslide also completely blocked Bao Loc Pass. Authorities are continuing to clear the site to resume traffic as soon as possible, according to the Lam Dong steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control, search and rescue.

On July 31, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, accompanied by central and provincial officials, came to the landslide site to give directions over the incident settlement. They also visited and offered sympathies to the bereaved families.

Tran Van Hiep, Chairman of the Lam Dong People’s Committee, reported that natural disasters have occurred complicatedly in the province during the first seven months of 2023. In particular, serious landslides have happened continuously, causing human and property losses.

There are 163 sites of landslides or prone to landslides across the province at present. Authorities are working to evacuate residents in vulnerable areas to ensure safety for their lives and property, he noted.