Commission for Policies, Strategies implements KPIs for performance evaluation

The Commission for Policies and Strategies under the Party Central Committee has introduced Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for evaluating its officials, civil servants, and affiliated units since July 2025.

In a significant move to enhance accountability and efficiency, this initiative marks a historic first for a central-level agency in Vietnam. The Commission for Policies and Strategies' adoption of KPIs is not the first in the country. Khanh Hoa Province pioneered the system, officially implementing its KPI framework on April 1, 2025, making the the Commission for Policies and Strategies the second entity nationwide to embrace this performance-driven approach.

The implementation of KPIs is expected to bring greater transparency and objectivity to performance assessments, fostering a more results-oriented culture within the Commission for Policies and Strategies and potentially paving the way for broader adoption across other government bodies in Vietnam.

The implementation of KPIs to assess public sector personnel is a significant step toward modernizing state management in Vietnam. It reflects a commitment to reform not only at the central level but also among local governments, aimed at enhancing effectiveness, transparency, and accountability in the public administration system.

This structured methodology replaces subjective evaluations with criteria that are clear, transparent, objective, and quantifiable. It reflects modern management principles, particularly as a result of ongoing efforts to promote streamlined and cohesive governance. As underscored by Head Tran Luu Quang of the Commission for Policies and Strategies, the KPI framework is built to support a results-oriented evaluation system which is grounded in tangible outputs and moving decisively beyond superficial, emotion-driven, or deferential judgments.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang also affirmed that KPI results will serve as a key foundation for planning, appointments, transfers, commendations, and disciplinary actions. The goal is to promote a high-performance work culture where competence is acknowledged, creativity encouraged, and every individual has room for growth. Shifting from qualitative impressions to quantifiable assessments will elevate performance management standards. A well-defined KPI system also strengthens the alignment between individual goals and the mission of the unit.

By linking performance directly to output, civil servants are held more accountable for their work. KPIs can also identify specific areas, departments, or sectors needing improvement, enabling better resource allocation and process optimization. With transparent, specific, and objective criteria, public employees are more likely to work diligently, knowing their efforts are recognized and fairly rewarded.

Khanh Hoa Province’s experience shows that every task recorded by public employees must be tied to a measurable output and validated by direct supervisors. This two-way monitoring mechanism ensures data reflects actual performance and allows upper management to track progress and outcomes reliably. After the KPI pilot phase, notable shifts were observed—in mindset, behavior, and accountability. Staff became more proactive, more clearly defined in their responsibilities, and more collaborative across departments. As a result, evaluation metrics became more substantive and fair, moving away from vague, impression-based scoring.

Building on the pioneering efforts of Khanh Hoa Province and the Commission for Policies and Strategies, KPI systems are expected to be rolled out more broadly. The Ministry of Home Affairs plans to launch KPI-based assessments for civil servants and public employees in the latter half of 2025 while Ho Chi Minh City has also begun implementing KPI tools to improve transparency and effectiveness in evaluations.

This shift is inevitable. KPIs are a powerful mechanism for significantly boosting the overall efficiency and effectiveness of Vietnam’s state management system in this new era. Upcoming implementations will strive to better balance quantitative and qualitative factors, avoiding over-reliance on metrics alone.

Direct oversight by managers will remain essential to prevent misuse or manipulation, ensuring the KPI system remains relevant, fair, and grounded in real-world demands.

By Nguyen Quan Cat - Translated by Dan Thuy