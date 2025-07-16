30-day traffic restrictions for repairs on HCMC–Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway

A portion of the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, specifically the section connecting HCMC and Dong Nai, will be partially closed for 30 days to facilitate expansion joint repairs and upgrades to the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS).

The expressway on-ramp is frequently congested.

Vietnam Expressway Services Engineering Joint Stock Company (VECE), the operator of the expressway, announced that the partial closure is necessary to carry out essential maintenance work, including the repair of expansion joints and enhancement of ITS infrastructure on the afternoon of July 16.

During the construction period, motorists are required to adhere to posted speed limits and remain alert to detour signage to ensure safe and smooth travel along the route.

According to VECE, repairs on the expansion joint at pier P26 of Long Thanh Bridge are expected to take 15 days. From July 15, the construction team has cordoned off half of the left carriageway (in the direction from Dong Nai to HCMC), with speed restrictions in place to maintain traffic safety.

In addition, the ITS on the expressway is being upgraded, requiring lane narrowing and speed limits at 64 specific locations from now until August 14.

An Phu Interchange ramp to the expressway is frequently congested.

VECE has warned that traffic congestion will likely be unavoidable during construction. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, follow road signs, maintain safe distances, and monitor official information channels for updates and alternative routes. VECE is closely coordinating with traffic police and relevant agencies to regulate traffic flow and minimize gridlock.

The HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway is a critical transportation corridor that links to the Dau Giay–Phan Thiet Expressway and National Highway 51, both of which frequently experience traffic congestion.

To accommodate increasing transport demand and relieve pressure on the route, an expansion project is scheduled to begin in August 2025. The project will widen a nearly 22-kilometer stretch from HCMC’s Ring Road No.2 to the interchange with the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan