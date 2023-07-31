Deputy PM directly conducts search, rescue operations in Lam Dong

On the morning of July 31, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang was at the scene of the fatal landslide in Bao Loc Pass, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

The Deputy Prime Minister asked the relevant units to promptly carry out search and rescue works to look for disaster victims who were trapped under piles of soil.

A landslide following heavy rains brought with it a large amount of soil and rocks, on July 30 blocked a section of the National Highway 20 passing through Bao Loc Pass, and buried four people in a police station located next to a high cliff.

After the landslide occurred, the Secretary of the Lam Dong Provincial Party Committee, the Vice Chairmen of the Provincial People's Committee, the Director and Deputy Directors of the Provincial Public Security immediately went to the scene to direct search and rescue activities for victims of

The victims were identified as three police officers namely Major Nguyen Khac Truong, 42; Senior Lieutenant Le Quang Thanh, 46; Senior Lieutenant Le Anh Sang, 33; and a civilian.

The late evening of the same day, rescuers found three bodies of two police officers and the resident.

The search and rescue forces have been working continuously to carry out their mission to search for the last victim. The clear-up operation is also urgently underway.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), the central highlands and southern regions were likely to witness heavy rainfall that could reach up to 170 mm and thunderstorms on July 30-31.