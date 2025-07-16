Over US$842 mln to be invested in Moc Chau – Son La Expressway

The Ministry of Construction has just proposed to the Prime Minister to assign the People's Committee of Son La Province as the governing authority for the Moc Chau – Son La Expressway construction project.

The project is expected to span approximately 105 kilometers with an estimated total investment of over VND22 trillion (US$842 million).

Illustrative photo

The project is a crucial segment of the CT.03 expressway Hanoi – Hoa Binh – Son La – Dien Bien which will serve as a vital route connecting the Northwest region to the capital city of Hanoi, while also expanding the external economic corridor with Laos.

Numerous sections have already been invested in or are currently under construction on the entire CT.03 route of approximately 450 kilometers in length.

The Ministry of Construction suggested adding the project to the medium-term public investment plan for 2026–2030, utilizing central budget funds.

The assignment for the Son La Provincial People's Committee as the governing body is seen as advantageous, as the province previously successfully implemented the Hoa Binh – Moc Chau expressway section.

The Ministry of Construction also highlighted that decentralizing management to local authorities would align with the spirit of the Party's 13th National Congress Resolution, contributing to enhancing proactivity and shortening the investment preparation time.

In the upcoming time, the People's Committee of Son La Province will lead the detailed survey, determine the precise total investment, select the investment method, and clarify the capital structure.

The Ministry of Construction pledges close coordination and support to ensure the project to be implemented quickly, efficiently, and on schedule.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong