Fallen police officers in Lam Dong landslide honored

On July 31, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang signed a decision to bestow the "To Quoc ghi cong" (The Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit) certificate to three police officers who passed away while carrying out rescue operations in Bao Loc Mountain Pass in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on July 30.

The three officers include Major Nguyen Khac Thuong, 42; Senior Lieutenant Le Quang Thanh, 46; Senior Lieutenant Le Anh Sang, 33 of the Traffic Police Office of the provincial Department of Public Security.

The Ministry of Public Security also issued an honorary and posthumous promotion to the three martyrs.

Under the decision, Major Nguyen Khac Thuong was awarded a posthumous honorary promotion to Lieutenant Colonel. Senior Lieutenant Le Quang Thanh was posthumously promoted to Major. Senior Lieutenant Le Anh Sang was presented with a posthumous promotion to Captain.

Around 2:30 p.m. on July 30, being informed of a landslide in the Bao Loc Mountain Pass, officers and soldiers from the Madagui Traffic Police Station under the Traffic Police Department of Lam Dong Provincial Police urgently coordinated with local people to remove vehicles and equipment out from dangerous areas. Suddenly, a huge amount of soil and stone fell down burying the three police officers and a civilian.