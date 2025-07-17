Eight road tunnels on North-South Expressway set for 2026 completion

The Ministry of Construction has instructed project management boards to accelerate investment efforts to guarantee the completion of eight road tunnels on the North-South Expressway East by 2026.

For three key tunnels including Than Vu (Dien Chau - Bai Vot section), Cu Mong (Quy Nhon - Chi Thanh section), and Nui Vung (Cam Lam - Vinh Hao section)—the ministry has instructed project management boards to collaborate closely with relevant agencies to finalize investment policy appraisals and approvals by July 2025. Construction is slated to begin in 2025, with operations targeted for 2026.

Meanwhile, the Deo But tunnels (Vung Ang - Bung section), Tunnels No. 1 and 2 (Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon section), and Tuy An tunnel (Chi Thanh - Van Phong section) are scheduled to break ground on August 19, 2025, with completion expected by the second quarter of 2026.

In a related development, the Ministry of Construction’s Railway Project Management Board and Song Da 10 Joint Stock Company held a ceremony yesterday to inaugurate the Deo Ngang (Ngang Pass) tunnel expansion project which connects Ha Tinh and Quang Tri provinces.

Part of the XL-CHQL1-02 package under the Project to Upgrade and Expand Bridges and Tunnels on the National Highway 1, the Deo Ngang tunnel expansion began on January 13, 2025. The 650-meter-long, 10.5-meter-wide tunnel, designed with two lanes and a speed limit of 80 km/h, traverses the Hoanh Son range from Hoanh Son Ward in Ha Tinh to Phu Trach Commune in Quang Tri Province.

Upon completion, the expanded Deo Ngang tunnel, alongside the existing tunnel, will feature two parallel tubes with a combined roadbed width of 20.5 meters, accommodating four motor vehicle lanes and two non-motorized lanes. The investor has urged Song Da 10 Joint Stock Company to mobilize all resources to substantially complete the project by the end of 2025, ensuring it is ready for operation.

