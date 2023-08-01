Lam Dong Province gives financial aid to landside victims on Bao Loc Pass

The Lam Dong Provincial Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front decided to give VND200 million (US$8,421) in financial aid to the four dead victims of the landslide on Bao Loc Mountain Pass.

The victims included three traffic police officers and a resident.

The financial support was extracted from the Lam Dong Provincial Relief Fund.

Previously, General To Lam, Minister of Public Security signed a decision to give a financial aid of VND100 million (US$4,210) to each family of the three traffic policemen of Lam Dong Provincial Police; VND50 million (US$2,105) to the family of Pham Ngoc Anh, former serviceman of the Police of Lam Dong Province.

On July 31, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang also signed Decision No. 900/QD-TTg of the Prime Minister to grant the “Fatherland-recognized credit” certificate to the fallen police officers under the Ministry of Public Security who sacrificed their lives during the rescue in Bao Loc Mountain Pass.

Additionally, the Lam Dong Provincial Police proposed the Ministry of Public Security submit to the President the proposal to award the Third-class Fatherland Defense Order for the fallen police officers in the incident.