Bangladeshi enterprises seek investment opportunities in HCMC

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung on August 7 received President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Ashraf Ahmed who led a delegation of Bangladeshi enterprises to visit the city.

HCMC's leaders receive President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Ashraf Ahmed and Bangladeshi enterprises on August 7. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the welcoming ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung said that the southern metropolis plays a role as the country's economic locomotive and a center of economy, culture, science and technology as well as an international exchange hub. The city has contributed to the implementation of the national strategy on green growth for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision for 2050, and a strategy for green growth and sustainable development goals in the city by 2030.

In addition, HCMC is carrying out a project to develop a financial center and many other programs on developing infrastructure, economy, and society. The city is focusing on developing into a smart and modern urban area, an economic, financial, commercial, and technological hub of Southeast Asia.

The southern economic hub has also paid attention to industrial transformation in various sectors towards green growth and sustainable development. The city hoped to learn about Bangladesh's green production models, “green factories model” in the textile industry, he added.

The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee affirmed that Bangladesh is a promising market for the city’s businesses. He suggested the President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Bangladeshi enterprises join hands with HCMC to organize investment promotion events, creating opportunities for the business communities of the two sides to have a deeper understanding of commercial and investment cooperation opportunities.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung (R) offers a gift to President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Ashraf Ahmed. (Photo: SGGP)

President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Ashraf Ahmed (L) presents a gift to Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Ashraf Ahmed stated that the DCCI plays an important role in Bangladesh's global economic development. Bilateral trade relations between Vietnam and Bangladesh have recently been growing steadily, but there is still considerable potential for further cooperation.

The two sides need to strengthen cooperation to leverage their strengths. Bangladeshi enterprises want to cooperate with Vietnamese businesses in general and HCMC’s companies in particular, especially in sectors such as agricultural processing, machinery manufacturing, IT, construction materials, medical equipment, and electronics, he said.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh