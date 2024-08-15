Aviation sector prepares for natural disasters amid unpredictable weather models

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has instructed relevant units to proactively prevent and control natural disasters amid the unpredictable weather models such as heavy rains and storms throughout the end of the year.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from September to the end of this year, the probability of La Nina events is up to 70 percent, increasing the risk of heavy rains, storms and flooding across the country, particularly at airports in the Central region.



Therefore, the CAAV has issued directives for related units to proactively prepare for, respond to and mitigate the impacts of natural disasters in the coming period.

Accordingly, the CAAV required the Vietnam Airport Corporation and Van Don International Airport to coordinate with relevant agencies and units to strengthen inspections of airport infrastructure, communication systems and other facilities, thereby promptly finding and tackling any damage if any to ensure safe operations during bad weather conditions caused by natural disasters.

At the same time, it is essential to implement measures for preventing and controlling rain, storms and floods; and clear drainage systems at airports; minimize damage caused by storms and ensure smooth aviation operations to meet passenger needs.

The CAAV has also instructed the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to strengthen inspections of facilities serving air traffic management to ensure safe operations; and provide timely information about weather model and forecast to relevant aviation authorities and units.

Additionally, Vietnamese airlines are required to enhance coordination with agencies to closely monitor weather models, thereby adjusting flight plans or schedules as needed.

By Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong