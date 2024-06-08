Aviation authority asks focus on safety amid shortage of aircrafts

As of the start of May, Vietnam had a total of 199 planes, 32 fewer than 2023. Of those only around 165-170 are operational, 40-45 lower than the average in 2023.

An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked carriers to focus on ensuring safety. (Photo: VNA)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked carriers to focus on ensuring safety, as the shortage of available operational planes is forcing airlines to optimise aircraft flying times to meet peak transportation demand.

Vietnam is facing a serious shortage of planes due to the recall by Pratt & Whitney for their PW1100 engine on Airbus A 321 Neo aircraft.

Airlines are being forced to optimise aircraft maintenance plans as well as prepare spare parts, equipment and tools for aircraft repair so that aircrafts can operate most efficiently, but also safely.

At the beginning of May, Vietnam had a total of 199 aircraft, 32 fewer than in 2023. Of them, 165-170 were air-ready, 40-45 fewer than the average in 2023.

