AVC Men's Challenge Cup 2023: Pakistan withdraws, Vietnam secures next round

The Vietnamese men's volleyball team has received their first stroke of luck as their group opponent, Pakistan, has withdrawn. This gives Coach Tran Dinh Tien's team a significant advantage.

On July 7, the organizers of the AVC Men's Challenge Cup 2023 held a technical meeting with the participation of the men's volleyball teams present in Taipei, China.

During this meeting, the Pakistan men's volleyball team did not attend, which means that Group E in the tournament's group stage now only consists of Vietnam and Australia. According to the regulations, the top two teams secure a ticket to the next round, so with only two teams remaining in Group E, both Vietnam and Australia have qualified for the next stage.

The Vietnamese men's volleyball team will face Australia at noon on July 9th (local time), and this will be the decisive match for the group's top position, aiming to secure an advantageous position for the next stage of the tournament.

According to the organizers' announcement, the Uzbekistan men's team has also withdrawn from the tournament. As a result, both Hong Kong (China) and India, the teams in Group C, have automatically advanced to the next round. However, they still need to compete to determine the first and second positions in the initial stage.

The Vietnamese men's volleyball team for this tournament consists of Pham Van Hiep, Dinh Van Duy, Tran Duy Tuyen, Nguyen Ngoc Thuan, Nguyen Huynh Anh Phi, Nguyen Thanh Hai, Trinh Duy Phuc, Duong Van Tien, Huynh Trung Truc, Tu Thanh Thuan, Truong The Khai, Nguyen Van Quoc Duy, Vu Ngoc Hoang, and Nguyen Xuan Duc. Tu Thanh Thuan has been selected as the team captain. The team representatives have mentioned that the players have settled in Taipei, China, as arranged by the organizers, and have adjusted well to the training facilities on July 7.

This is the first time the Vietnamese men's volleyball team has participated in the AVC Challenge Cup organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC). The tournament is being held in Taipei, China from July 8 to July 15.