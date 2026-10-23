Business

2026 BPC Roundtable promotes innovation, sustainable development

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City hosted the 2026 Business Partner Cities (BPC) Roundtable on the morning of October 23, bringing together international partners to promote innovation, sustainable development, and economic cooperation.

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Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, delivers opening remarks at the 2026 BPC Roundtable.

The event, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee in collaboration with the Osaka Business Partner City Council, was themed “Innovation and Sustainable Development: Driving Growth and International Cooperation Among BPC Cities.”

Attendees included Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Ms. Moriyama Ayako, Director General of the Economic Strategy Bureau of the Osaka Municipal Government; Mr. Kenjiro Mori, Secretary General of the Osaka BPC Council; and representatives of diplomatic missions and trade promotion organizations.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha said innovation represented a new approach to urban governance, helping establish practical support mechanisms and connect resources for development.

The 2026 roundtable was intended not only as a forum for sharing experience but also as an opportunity to identify common challenges, explore potential areas of cooperation and develop actionable initiatives that deliver tangible benefits to businesses and residents, he said.

Ms. Moriyama Ayako said the meeting built on the 2025 BPC Joint Declaration on carbon emissions reduction and sustainable development. The focus was on translating commitments into concrete cooperation programs, particularly to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access international markets.

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Ms. Moriyama Ayako, Director General of the Economic Strategy Bureau of the Osaka Municipal Government

The conference featured three discussion sessions covering support for innovative startups and SMEs through international cooperation; sustainable industry, carbon emissions reduction and transit-oriented development (TOD); and turning commitments into action.

During the session on startup support, Osaka officials outlined business-matching activities through the BPC network, a Vietnam Circular Economy Seminar held in Osaka in July 2026, and the upcoming Tech Osaka Summit, scheduled for January 26-27, 2027.

At the second session, Mr. Ha Van Ut, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, presented the city's approach to sustainable industrial development and carbon emissions reduction.

He said the city was seeking to transform its industrial model through innovation, high technology, digital transformation, and smart manufacturing, while prioritizing investment in high-tech industries, supporting industries, and green manufacturing.

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Speakers at a discussion session on supporting innovative startups held as part of the roundtable

The roundtable also included bilateral meetings between Ho Chi Minh City and representatives of Melbourne, Manila, the Australian Industry Group, and Osaka to explore opportunities for cooperation.

Delegates were scheduled to visit the 2026 Vietnam Export Showcase at WTC Expo on the afternoon of October 23. An evening networking event was also planned to connect city representatives with businesses, including a delegation of companies from Osaka.

By Xuan Trung, Duy Tran – Translated by Thuy Doan

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BPC Roundtable 2026 innovation sustainable development international cooperation Ho Chi Minh City

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