Business Partner City delegates visit eco-industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City

Delegates from Osaka, Melbourne and Manila visited Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park in Ho Chi Minh City to explore its green industrial development model and investment cooperation opportunities during the BPC 2026 conference.

This was one of the activities held within the framework of the Business Partner City (BPC) Roundtable Conference 2026.

A representative of Thanh Binh - Phu My Joint Stock Company speaks at the meeting. Photo: Q. Vu

On October 24, a delegation representing the cities of Osaka (Japan), Melbourne (Australia) and Manila (the Philippines) visited and worked at Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park in Tan Phuoc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, to learn about its green and eco-industrial development model and investment cooperation opportunities.

At the meeting, representatives of Thanh Binh - Phu My Company presented the formation, development and future orientation of Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park.

The industrial park was established in 2014 and covers 999 hectares. Benefiting from its strategic location, synchronized industrial infrastructure and connectivity with the Cai Mep - Thi Vai deep-water port complex, the park has gradually established itself as a destination for large-scale and high-value-added industrial projects.

Delegates wath the model to learn about Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park. Photo: Quang Vu

To date, the industrial park has attracted 51 investors with total registered capital exceeding US$6 billion, creating jobs for more than 12,000 workers.

The Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones said that on October 15, 2026, it issued a report concluding that the industrial park had met all requirements for certification as an eco-industrial park.

The certification marks an important milestone in its green industrial development strategy, promoting efficient resource use and strengthening supply chain linkages.

At the meeting, Deputy Director Le Van Danh of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, said the delegation's visit was part of BPC 2026, held in Ho Chi Minh City from October 22 to 24. The conference aims to strengthen cooperation among partner cities, promote the green transition, support businesses and translate international cooperation commitments into practical programs.

Phu My Inland Container Depot and its modern warehousing system are part of the service and utility ecosystem of Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park. Photo: SGGP/Q.V.

According to Deputy Director Le Van Danh, the visit provided delegates with an opportunity to gain first-hand insights into the development model of a specialized industrial park, production infrastructure and solutions aimed at sustainable industrial development.

Prior to this, the delegation conducted a site visit to the Gemadept-Terminal Link Cai Mep Port to examine its port and logistics capabilities, as well as its connectivity to industrial zones.

By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan