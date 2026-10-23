Ho Chi Minh City boosts regional trade links, export promotion

The 12th conference of the southern provinces and cities' industry and trade sector in 2026 was held on October 22 at Phu Tho Sports Arena in Phu Tho Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee delivers his speech at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, under the theme “Strengthening Regional Linkages and Cooperation to Unlock Resources and Help Drive Double-Digit Economic Growth in 2026–2030,” was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade in coordination with relevant agencies. Attendees included Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade; Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue in the Southern region were estimated at VND2.86 quadrillion (US$111 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, up 16.5 percent and accounting for 48.2 percent of the national total. Merchandise exports reached approximately US$138.4 billion, up 10.9 percent, while the industrial production index rose 12.9 percent, exceeding the national growth rate of 12.3 percent.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang presents flowers at the fair's opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said the reorganization of administrative units had opened up broader development opportunities for localities. Results for the first nine months showed that six of the eight key indicators were on track to meet or had exceeded their targets.

However, with limited time remaining in the year, the entire industry and trade sector must focus on removing bottlenecks and accelerating implementation of its tasks, particularly expanding power generation capacity and developing business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce, she said.

The fair attracts major global brands, including Walmart, Amazon, Alibaba, TikTok and AEON. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang called on localities to review their growth scenarios for the fourth quarter of 2026, identify specific projects and resources that could help increase output, classify existing bottlenecks, and accelerate the implementation of industrial, energy, and infrastructure projects.

She also stressed the need to ensure adequate fuel supplies and stabilize the market during the year-end period and the 2027 Lunar New Year while helping businesses diversify their markets, comply with rules of origin, and meet green trade requirements.

Speaking at the conference, Ho Chi Minh City Standing Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha affirmed that leveraging the city's existing strengths in trade and services would help establish supply chains spanning production, processing, and distribution, thereby increasing product value and enhancing business competitiveness.

In the final three months of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City will step up trade promotion, supply-demand connectivity, concentrated promotional campaigns, trade fairs and exhibitions, as well as year-end shopping activities.

Delegates visit booths at the fair. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade opened the Ho Chi Minh City Export 2026 Fair for Vietnamese Export Products at the WTC Expo International Exhibition Center in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The fair carries the message “A Center for On-the-Spot Exports—Vietnam's Industrial Manufacturing Hub.”

Attendees included Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, and Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

The fair features more than 700 booths from Ho Chi Minh City and numerous provinces and cities, showcasing key products such as agricultural produce, textiles and garments, wooden furniture, and export support services.

A major highlight is the participation of 230 international buyers from 15 countries, alongside major retail, distribution, and e-commerce groups, including Walmart, Amazon, Alibaba, Shopee, Saigon Co-op, and AEON.

Related News Municipal Industry, Trade Department opens 2026 export exhibition in Binh Duong

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh