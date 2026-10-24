LNG-fueled YM WAYFINDER calls at TCIT, linking Vietnam and North America

Tan Cang - Cai Mep International Terminal (TCIT) welcomed the LNG dual-fuel vessel YM WAYFINDER on its maiden call Oct. 23, signaling the deep-water port's capacity to host next-generation green mega-ships.

The vessel YM WAYFINDER, measuring nearly 365 meters in length, is being guided into the TCIT terminal by tugboats. Photo: SGGP

TCIT on October 23 welcomed the LNG dual-fuel YM WAYFINDER on its maiden call, highlighting the ability of the Cai Mep - Thi Vai deep-water port complex to handle next-generation mega container vessels and support the maritime industry's green transition.

On the afternoon of October 23, Tan Cang - Cai Mep International Terminal (TCIT) held a ceremony to welcome the YM WAYFINDER, operated by Yang Ming, on its first call at the port. The event reaffirmed the capability of the Cai Mep - Thi Vai deep-water port complex to accommodate environmentally friendly mega container vessels while supporting the global maritime sector's green transition.

The YM WAYFINDER was built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries of South Korea. The vessel is nearly 365 meters long, has a deadweight tonnage of 159,374 DWT, and a carrying capacity of about 15,500 TEU.

Container handling as a vessel docks at the TCIT terminal. Photo: SGGP

The ship has been deployed on the EC2 service of the Premier Alliance, providing a direct link for Vietnam's import-export cargo with the North American market via the route: Cai Mep (TCIT) - Yantian - Ningbo - Shanghai - Pusan - Manzanillo - Savannah - Charleston - Norfolk - Halifax - Singapore - Cai Mep (TCIT).

The vessel is equipped with a high-pressure dual-fuel engine that can operate flexibly on liquefied natural gas (LNG) or low-sulfur fuel oil. It also integrates advanced monitoring and energy-saving systems to optimize performance and support greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

TCIT partners with the shipping line Yang Ming. Photo: SGGP

It is the first of five 15,500-TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels that Yang Ming is scheduled to receive in 2026. The carrier has also planned to build seven additional 16,000-TEU vessels powered by ammonia fuel during 2028-2029 to prepare for new emissions standards.

Kevin Wang, Operations and Logistics Director of Yang Ming Vietnam, said the arrival of the YM WAYFINDER as the first LNG dual-fuel container vessel to call at TCIT reflects the shared commitment of both sides to reducing emissions and advancing green maritime transport.

A Yang Ming representative also praised the cargo-handling capability, service quality, and effective coordination at Vietnam's deep-water port.

Kim Jong Eup, General Director of TCIT, emphasized that the terminal is focused on maintaining safe and seamless operations while helping import-export businesses shorten cargo turnaround times and reduce logistics costs.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan