Hanoi announces traffic restrictions from January 14 for Party Congress

To ensure public order and traffic safety in service of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Hanoi Police Department has announced temporary traffic diversions and revised routing arrangements for all vehicle types beginning January 19.

The 14th National Party Congress will take place from January 19 to 25. Accordingly, to safeguard smooth mobility during the event, the Hanoi Traffic Police Division announced the following measures:

Temporary traffic bans

All conventional trucks, specialized trucks, and passenger cars with 16 seats or more—except vehicles serving the Congress, security-credentialed vehicles, buses, sanitation vehicles, and emergency repair units—will be banned from operating on the following corridors:

Pham Hung (Me Tri to Tran Duy Hung), Thang Long Boulevard (the access lanes adjacent to the National Convention Center from Pham Hung to the right-side frontage road at Thang Long – Le Quang Dao), Tran Huu Duc, Le Duc Tho, Le Quang Dao, Do Duc Duc, Mieu Dam, Tran Duy Hung, Khuat Duy Tien (from Le Van Luong to Pham Hung), Nguyen Chi Thanh, Lieu Giai (Nguyen Chi Thanh to Phan Ke Binh), Dao Tan, Kim Ma, Van Phuc, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Tran Phu, Hung Vuong, Chu Van An, Hoang Dieu, Doc Lap, Le Hong Phong, Hoang Van Thu, Nguyen Tri Phuong, Dien Bien Phu, Le Duan (Dien Bien Phu to Nguyen Du), Hang Long, Tran Binh Trong, Tran Hung Dao (Quang Trung to Quan Su), Quan Su, Trang Thi.

The ban will apply from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on January 14, and from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily between January 19 and 25.

Restricted traffic zones

During the same time windows, restrictions will apply to conventional trucks, specialized trucks, and vehicles with 16 seats or more—except Congress service vehicles, security-designated vehicles, buses, sanitation trucks, and emergency response vehicles—on:

Hoang Hoa Tham, Thanh Nien, Thuy Khue, Nghi Tam, Au Co, An Duong Vuong, Yen Phu, Tran Nhat Duat, Hai Ba Trung, Lang, Lang Ha, Le Van Luong, Khuat Duy Tien, Me Tri, Thang Long Boulevard.

Ring Road 3 (Elevated section)

On the elevated Ring Road 3 from Thang Long Bridge to the junction with National Highway 5A, all trucks with a permissible total load of 10 tons or more will be prohibited from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. from January 19 to 25, except Congress service fleets, security vehicles, task-force vehicles, and emergency priority vehicles.

Alternative routing plans

During periods of restriction or temporary bans, traffic for affected vehicles will be diverted as follows:

- From eastern (Hai Phong, Hung Yen) to western provinces (Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen): Take the Hanoi–Hai Phong Expressway and National Highway 5; upon entering Hanoi, turn right onto Thanh Tri Bridge approach – Phu Dong Bridge – Ninh Hiep Junction; then follow the new National Highway 3 toward western provinces (and vice versa).

- From southern (Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa) to eastern (Hung Yen, Hai Phong), western (Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho), and northern provinces (Bac Ninh, Bac Giang): From Phap Van – Cau Gie Expressway, exit at Do Muoi, proceed via Do Muoi – elevated Ring Road 3 – Thanh Tri Bridge – Hanoi–Hai Phong Expressway toward the East; or via Phu Dong Bridge – Ninh Hiep – new National Highway 3 to the West; or continue on Hanoi–Bac Giang Expressway to northern provinces (and vice versa).

- From southern provinces (Nghe An, Thanh Hoa) to northwestern ones (Son La, Lai Chau): Follow Ho Chi Minh Highway – National Highway 21A toward the Northwest (and vice versa).

- From southern provinces (Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa) to western provinces (Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho): From Phap Van – Cau Gie Expressway via Do Muoi – Ngoc Hoi, or from National Highway 1A via Phan Trong Tue – Cau Buou – Van Khe – Le Trong Tan – Hoang Tung – Thang Long Boulevard frontage road – Tay Mo – Mieu Nha – Xuan Phuong – Cau Dien – Ho Tung Mau – Pham Van Dong – Thang Long Bridge – Vo Van Kiet – National Highway 2 (and vice versa).

- From Phu Tho to Hanoi: Via National Highway 32, Hanoi–Hoa Binh Expressway, or the Ethnic Culture Village route, entering the city primarily via Cau Dien – Ho Tung Mau, or National Highway 21 – National Highway 6 – Quang Trung – Tran Phu – Nguyen Trai, while avoiding Thang Long Boulevard when possible (and vice versa).

The Traffic Police urge all motorists to fully observe road traffic laws and cooperate with authorities. Upon sighting priority convoys with sirens or signals activated, drivers must promptly move aside at the nearest side street or intersection and follow instructions to ensure clear passage for official motorcades.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan