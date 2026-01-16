Noi Bai Airport on highest alert for 14th National Party Congress

On January 16, a delegation from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam conducted an on-site inspection of safety and service quality preparations for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam at Noi Bai International Airport.

The delegation from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam conducts an on-site inspection of safety and service quality preparations for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation noted that, to date, Noi Bai International Airport has activated its entire workforce and equipment at the highest level of readiness, with all units fully prepared to provide services with the utmost determination.

Also on January 16, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam requested the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation to implement night flight operations at six airports during the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday and the spring festival season.

The plan is based on proposed adjustments to the Winter 2025 flight schedule and airlines’ demand to maximize travel capacity during the peak period. The measure is set to be applied from February 1 to March 1.

Crowds at Noi Bai Airport during peak season (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, at Tho Xuan Airport, operating hours will be extended from the current 6:00 a.m.–11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on the previous day through 2:40 a.m. the following day.

At Dong Hoi Airport, operating hours will be adjusted from 6:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on the previous day through 4:30 a.m. the following day.

At Chu Lai Airport, operating hours will be extended from 6:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.–midnight.

At Phu Cat Airport, operating hours will be adjusted from 6:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on the previous day through 1:50 a.m. the following day.

At Pleiku and Tuy Hoa airports, operating hours will be extended from 6:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.–midnight.

Airlines have also been ramping up capacity for the Lunar New Year peak travel season, according to industry sources. Vietjet has recently put an additional 390,000 seats on sale, equivalent to nearly 1,800 extra flights, for the peak period from February 2 to March 3 (from the 15th day of the last month to the 15th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Vietnam Airlines has also announced the sale of an additional 60,000 seats across nearly 300 flights, concentrated during the peak period from February 9 to March 3. Earlier, the carrier had already put more than 3.5 million seats on sale across its domestic and international network for the Lunar New Year travel peak, representing an increase of nearly 20 percent compared with the same period last year.

The additional flights will mainly serve high-demand routes linking Ho Chi Minh City with Hanoi, Da Nang, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Chu Lai, Hai Phong, Hue, Quy Nhon, and Dong Hoi.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh