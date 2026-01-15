High-speed ferry linking Phu Quoc and Tho Chau begins service January 19

The Phu Quoc–Tho Chau high-speed ferry route will officially begin operations on January 19, with one round trip per day from Monday through Saturday.

The authorization granted to Superdong to operate the Phu Quoc–Tho Chau high-speed route aims to meet growing travel and trade demand between the two special administrative areas.

Leaders of Tho Chau Special Administrative Zone (An Giang Province) on January 15 reported that the An Giang Department of Construction has approved fixed passenger transport services between the mainland and the island on the Phu Quoc–Tho Chau route, to be operated by Superdong – Kien Giang High-Speed Ferry Joint Stock Company.

Under the approval, the Phu Quoc–Tho Chau service will be operated using the Superdong V high-speed vessel. The boat is equipped with modern technical specifications meeting maritime safety standards, has a capacity of 275 passengers, a gross tonnage of 85 MT, and a total engine capacity of 1,518 kW.

The high-speed ferry will run from January 19, offering one trip per day, Monday to Saturday.

Departure times are as follows:

• Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: Departing Bai Vong Port (Phu Quoc) at 10:30 a.m.

• Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday: Departing Tho Chau Inland Waterway Port at 8 a.m.

According to the An Giang Department of Construction, the authorization granted to Superdong to operate the Phu Quoc–Tho Chau service was agreed upon in consultation with the Kien Giang Maritime Administration. The goal is to meet increasing passenger demand and facilitate transport and trade between Phu Quoc and Tho Chau — the island outpost closest to Vietnam’s southwestern maritime border.

By Nam Khoi – Translated by Thuy Doan