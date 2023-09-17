Athletes ready for golds at the 19th Asian Games

Vietnam's athletes have promised to compete at the 19th Asian Games with the highest determination and bring home the best possible result.

The pledge was made during a send-off ceremony on September 16 in Hanoi.

“The Vietnamese sport delegation has 504 members including 337 athletes, 90 coaches, 11 experts. We compete in 31 out of 40 sports available and target from two to five gold medals and have athletes qualified for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024," said Chief-de-mission Dang Ha Viet, director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam.

"We have well prepared our spirit and sharpen our skills as well as light up our thirsty for victory. We are ready to compete for the nation pride."

Athletes of sepak takraw, cycling, weightlifting, karate, shooting, archery and Chinese chess are expected to win golds for Vietnam.

Attending the ceremony, National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong praised the achievements, efforts, and industriousness of all delegation's members.

He requested the athletes to compete with their best ability, honesty and sportsmanship to achieve high results at the Games, contributing to improving the position of Vietnamese sports internationally.

At the same time, athletes must uphold national pride, solidarity and discipline during competition while absolutely comply with the regulations of the Games and respect the laws and customs, cultural traditions of the hosts and other participating countries.

Athletes should be proactively and sincerely strengthen friendship with international friends. Each member of the Vietnamese delegation must be a "tourism ambassador" to introduce and promote Việt Nam as a friendly and hospitable country and people.

Sport officials also announced bonuses for athletes who win medal from the China Games.

Among the bonuses are VND600 million (US$24,700) for a gold-medal team and VND300 million for an individual gold from the Vietnam Athletics Federation; VND300 million for a gold from the Vietnam Judo Federation; VND200 million for a gold from the Vietnam Olympic Committee and the Hanoi National Sports Training Center No 1 and VND100 million for a gold from the Vietnam Gymnastics Federation.

Also at the ceremony, officials, coaches and athletes spent one minute in silence commemorating the victims of the mini apartment fire in Hanoi and a flash flood and landslides in Lao Cai Province. The delegation presented VND100 million to support the victims' families.

The Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Some sports including men's and women's football, basketball and volleyball begin days prior to the opening ceremony.

The Vietnamese athletes will leave for China on September 20.