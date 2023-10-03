ASIAD 2023: Vietnam wins bronze in boxing, advances to sepak takraw final

Boxer Luu Diem Quynh secured a bronze medal for Vietnam, while the Vietnamese women's sepak takraw team continued their winning streak in the semifinal to advance to the gold-medal match on October 3 as part of the ongoing 19th Asian Games in China.

In the ring at the Hangzhou sports gymnasium, Quynh faced off against her opponent in the women's 66-75kg boxing semifinal, Li Qian, a Chinese boxer who had previously won the world championship in 2018.

Head coach Nguyen Nhu Cuong of Vietnam commented that of the nine boxers participating in the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD), Quynh achieved the highest result. With this bronze medal, Vietnam's boxing team has successfully met its target for the tournament.

Meanwhile, after completing the group stage with three unbeaten matches, the four-member Vietnamese women's sepak takraw squad continued their victory by defeating China 2-0 in the semifinal, earning the right to compete in the final.

Vietnam's opponent in the gold-medal match is Indonesia, which beat Laos 2-0 in the other semifinal match on the same day.