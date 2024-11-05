Art program commemorates late scriptwriter Vien Chau

The HCMC Department of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the HCMC Theater Association and HCMC Television organized the art program honoring late theatrical scriptwriter, People's Artist Vien Chau in the city on November 4.

Artists participate in the art program honoring late theatrical scriptwriter, People's Artist Vien Chau in the city on November 4. (Photo: SGGP)

The event also aimed to celebrate the 100th birthday of the late scriptwriter Vien Chau.

Attending the event were Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the Organization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, former Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Than Thi Thu, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung, and leaders of Tra Vinh and Ben Tre provinces, representatives of the late artists’ family.

The program performed by artists of the Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater and HCMC New Music Center and People’s Artists Le Thuy, Minh Vuong, Trong Huu, Thanh Nam, Thoai Mieu, Trong Phuc, Huu Quoc, My Hang; Meritorious Artists Kim Tu Long, Phuong Hang, Cam Tien, Van Khanh, Le Tu and Quynh Huong.

The show was directed by People’s Artists Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Huu Quoc, and Duong Thao.

Painter Le Sa Long offers a portrait of late People's Artist Vien Chau. (Photo: SGGP)

People's Artist Vien Chau made a great contribution to Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur traditional music), a traditional Vietnamese art form originating from ceremonial and Hue Royal Court music and developed and practiced based on Southern folk music recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

People's Artist Vien Chau whose real name is Huynh Tri Ba was born on October 21, 1924. He was a famous zitherist and an author of many cai luong (Vietnamese reformed opera) plays.

The late artist is one of the southern region’s most famous writers of Cai Luong (reformed opera). He also trained many generations of well-known Cai Luong stars.

The Cai Luong guru was awarded titles, including Meritorious Artist in 1988, the People’s Artist in 2012, and received the Third Class Labor Medal of the State President for his contributions to the development of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur traditional music) in 2014.

He passed away in 2016.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh