Tra Vinh to build memorial house commemorating late scriptwriter Vien Chau

The People's Committee of Tra Vinh Province on July 9 organized a fundraising program to build a memorial house for late theatrical scriptwriter, People's Artist Vien Chau.

Mr. Duong Hoang Sum, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Tra Vinh Province cum Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Fundraising Committee said that the Province decided to build the Memorial House to honor People's Artist Vien Chau who made a great contribution to the Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur traditional music), a traditional Vietnamese art form originating from ceremonial and Hue Royal Court music and developed and practiced based on Southern folk music recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

The house will be built on 11,300 square meters in the playwright's hometown in Cay Da Hamlet, Don Xuan commune, Duyen Hai District. The construction costing VND70 billion is scheduled to be implemented in 2024-2025.

People's Artist Vien Chau whose real name is Huynh Tri Ba was born on October 21, 1924. He was a famous zitherist and an author of many cai luong (Vietnamese reformed opera) plays.

The late artist is one of the southern region’s most famous writers of Cai Lương (reformed opera). He also trained many generations of well-known Cai Luong stars.

Cai Luong Guru was awarded titles, including Meritorious Artist in 1988, the People’s Artist in 2012, and received the Third Class Labor Medal of the State President for his contributions to the development of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur traditional music).

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Kim Khanh