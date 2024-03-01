Armed forces in HCMC launch combat training session in 2024

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command this morning held a ceremony to launch a combat training session in 2024 for the city’s armed forces.

The delegates join the launching ceremony this morning. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Attending the ceremony were Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command; Major General Phan Van Xung, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Military Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command presided over the ceremony.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam disseminates the mission of combat training in 2024. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Speaking at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam disseminated the mission of combat training in 2024, especially the building of comprehensively strong military units to serve the Ministry of National Defense's infantry combat technical training.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that Ho Chi Minh City achieved important results in 2023; and he praised significant contributions and efforts from officers and soldiers of military units in the city, especially the active and proactive role of the Party Committee of the HCMC High Command.

Besides, the Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also requested the city's armed forces to continue to strive and complete the assigned tasks and further promote the tradition of solidarity, dynamism, creativity and leadership in implementing political tasks in 2024.

There are some photos at the launching ceremony this morning:

By Thu Hoai, Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong