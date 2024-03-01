Ho Chi Minh City

Armed forces in HCMC launch combat training session in 2024

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command this morning held a ceremony to launch a combat training session in 2024 for the city’s armed forces.

z5206054808852-99fc815cd0a1a832ea33b746e5b2b4de-8424jpg-7597.jpg
The delegates join the launching ceremony this morning. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Attending the ceremony were Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command; Major General Phan Van Xung, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Military Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command presided over the ceremony.

z5206054803632-d08964346c8828dc3ee8838587abf8ba-6890jpg-1938.jpg
Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam disseminates the mission of combat training in 2024. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Speaking at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam disseminated the mission of combat training in 2024, especially the building of comprehensively strong military units to serve the Ministry of National Defense's infantry combat technical training.

z5206054794000-ee5cab6e4fe64510e291f2a238f379b7-1054jpg-5058.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that Ho Chi Minh City achieved important results in 2023; and he praised significant contributions and efforts from officers and soldiers of military units in the city, especially the active and proactive role of the Party Committee of the HCMC High Command.

Besides, the Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also requested the city's armed forces to continue to strive and complete the assigned tasks and further promote the tradition of solidarity, dynamism, creativity and leadership in implementing political tasks in 2024.

There are some photos at the launching ceremony this morning:

z5206054612970-94d0a565c5b602313ebaa792f15b720d-9579jpg-9652.jpg
z5206054662443-213890ea2b036b09c7189c72dcc73c82-6121jpg-2558.jpg
z5206054737964-d2ba1cfef5d8cb2275d899d752ecb2e8-7361jpg-8532.jpg
z5206054763077-5220c37bca173f52cd3a4550c5ea9b7a-243jpg-8851.jpg
z5206054738239-5b41540b3138230416dacfe6d7d68164-6154jpg-4761.jpg
z5206054732520-e647da72fe3618ab5603f1346c596f72-6048jpg-270.jpg
z5206054728184-d095fe497102750d43f317846676682a-5436jpg-9372.jpg
z5206054719177-2b554cb883781b45f8715de140b652bc-9746jpg-478.jpg
z5206054707974-c40ce577174d12022134fb6674ff3534-1522jpg-7875.jpg
z5206054701595-09ca6d4bcc4014e62e0e51205b91de43-1833jpg-7892.jpg
z5206054697613-eb6e5f5fdda9373e489bd83b2131302e-786jpg-9473.jpg
By Thu Hoai, Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

armed forces in HCMC ombat training session in 2024 Ho Chi Minh City High Command

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn