Airlines reopen China - Da Nang air routes

Okay Airways and Pacific Airlines will begin their flights connecting the central city of Da Nang with Hunan (China) and Muan (the Republic of Korea) from late April.

The flights are to increase the number of airlines restarting operations at the Da Nang International Airport to 28.

A source from the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT) said Okay Airways plans to reconnect Da Nang and Hunan, China, from May 2 with three regular flights per week, while Pacific Airlines will restart chartered flights between Muan (the RoK) and Da Nang with 30 flights from April 28 to October 9.

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will resume Da Nang-Guangzhou, (China) flights from April 24 to October 27 with two flights per week on Monday and Friday.

The airlines will reconnect Da Nang-Shanghai and Da Nang-Chengdu on Thursday and Sunday between April and October.

Vietnam Airlines, which covers three of 16 international routes connecting Da Nang and global destinations, has already resumed four flights, from Da Nang to Bangkok, Thailand and daily Da Nang-Incheon (RoK).

It has reopened the Narita (Japan)-Da Nang route on March 28.

Da Nang has 24 direct air routes, of which 16 are internationals, hosting an average of 100 and 112 flights per day since last March.

The Da Nang International Airport Terminal, which is designed to handle 28 million passengers and 200,000 tonnes of cargo by 2030, has earned the four-star standard by the SkyTrax – a consult on airline and airport star rating – making it as the only airport in Vietnam in the list of top 23 four-star airports in Asia.

AHT Deputy General Director Do Trong Hau said the terminal has drastically improved service quality as well as speeding up digitalisation of procedure since 2021.

The company, in cooperation with Hoi An Art Troupe, introduces traditional art performance in serving passengers at the boarding lobby on Friday evening.