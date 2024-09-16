Airlines release 1.5 million seats for Lunar New Year 2025

Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vasco have begun selling tickets for the Lunar New Year 2025 travel period, which covers travel from January 13 to February 12.

Accordingly, in the initial phase, nearly 1.5 million seats have been made available across the domestic network. The peak routes for Lunar New Year 2025 will primarily connect three major cities—Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City—with various other cities and provinces, including Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang, Pleiku, Da Lat, Buon Ma Thuot, and Phu Quoc.

The airlines will continually monitor market demand, aircraft availability, and flight schedules provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to launch additional sales rounds and widely announce them, ensuring that passengers can plan and book their end-of-year travel conveniently.

Passengers are encouraged to plan and book their tickets early. To avoid counterfeit or overpriced tickets during the peak travel season, customers should purchase tickets through official websites, mobile apps, ticket offices, and authorized agents.

The CAAV has indicated that the shortage of aircraft due to a recall of engines from Pratt & Whitney affecting Airbus A321NEO planes is expected to impact supply during the Lunar New Year 2025 period.

Airlines are actively collaborating with authorities to increase flight frequencies, consider leasing additional aircraft, and expedite the delivery of new planes, such as the Boeing 787-10 and Airbus A320, to Vietnam by the end of the year.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan