Airlines in Vietnam and Lao open new flight route

Airlines in Vietnam and Lao opened a new flight route between the two countries today.

Vietnam National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Laos National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Sounthone Xayachak visit Vietjet aircraft maintenance hangar in Laos' Vientiane

Vietjet and Lao Airlines today signed a comprehensive partnership agreement announcing a new route opening between Laos's capital city of Vientiane and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. The event took place in the presence of Vietnam National Assembly Chairman, Vuong Dinh Hue, Laos National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Sounthone Xayachak, and leaders from the two countries' ministries and authorities. This is a significant milestone not only for the two airline companies but also for Vietnam and Laos, two neighboring countries with a close and cooperative relationship.

Under the agreement, Vietjet and Lao Airlines have become comprehensive partners in passenger and cargo transportation. Both airlines will also expand cooperation in technical fields, aircraft maintenance and repair, aviation workforce training, and more.

To meet the travel needs of people and tourists, Vietjet will also open a brand new service connecting Laos’ Vientiane with Ho Chi Minh City, the leading economic and cultural center of Vietnam, starting February 2024. The new route is expected to operate four weekly return flights, with a flight time of approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes per leg.

The new route is expected to help promote commerce, tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries bringing fruitful cooperation in the two nations.

By SGGP – Translated by Anh Quan