Business

Self - introduction

Airlines in Vietnam and Lao open new flight route

SGGPO

Airlines in Vietnam and Lao opened a new flight route between the two countries today.

Vietnam National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Laos National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Sounthone Xayachak visit Vietjet aircraft maintenance hangar in Laos&apos; Vientiane

Vietnam National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Laos National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Sounthone Xayachak visit Vietjet aircraft maintenance hangar in Laos' Vientiane

Vietjet and Lao Airlines today signed a comprehensive partnership agreement announcing a new route opening between Laos's capital city of Vientiane and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. The event took place in the presence of Vietnam National Assembly Chairman, Vuong Dinh Hue, Laos National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Sounthone Xayachak, and leaders from the two countries' ministries and authorities. This is a significant milestone not only for the two airline companies but also for Vietnam and Laos, two neighboring countries with a close and cooperative relationship.

Under the agreement, Vietjet and Lao Airlines have become comprehensive partners in passenger and cargo transportation. Both airlines will also expand cooperation in technical fields, aircraft maintenance and repair, aviation workforce training, and more.

To meet the travel needs of people and tourists, Vietjet will also open a brand new service connecting Laos’ Vientiane with Ho Chi Minh City, the leading economic and cultural center of Vietnam, starting February 2024. The new route is expected to operate four weekly return flights, with a flight time of approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes per leg.

The new route is expected to help promote commerce, tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries bringing fruitful cooperation in the two nations.

By SGGP – Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

aircraft maintenance and repair aviation workforce training new flight route

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn