Air tickets for Tet on some routes still available

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), a number of seats are still available on some routes after airlines increased flights during the peak period of Tet holidays.

Airlines recorded a high booking rate on flights from HCMC to provinces and cities on February 2-9 (from the 23rd day to the 30th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).

Accordingly, the seat occupancy rates are 85-98 percent on the HCMC – Hai Phong, 86-99 percent on HCMC – Hue, 88-99 percent on HCMC – Pleiku, 85-96 percent on HCMC – Thanh Hoa, 92-98 percent on HCMC- Chu Lai, 89-103 percent on HCMC- Quang Binh, 90-98 percent on HCMC – Vinh.

A number of seats are still available on some routes such as HCMC – Buon Ma Thuot/Tuy Hoa/Quy Nhon/Vinh.

The average one-way HCMC to Hanoi flight prices range from VND2.9 million to VND3.5 million per ticket.

The seat occupation on flights departed from February 13-18 (on the 4th day to the 9th day of the first month of the lunar calendar) has increased, including 75-100 percent on Buon Me Thuot – HCMC, 80-100 percent on Ca Mau – HCMC, 87-99 percent on Hai hong – HCMC, 82-99 percent on Hue-HCMC, 88-100 percent on Pleiku-HCMC, 94-99 percent on Tuy Hoa – HCMC, 83-100 percent on Thanh Hoa – HCMC, 95-100 percent on Quy Nhon – HCMC, 97-100 percent on Chu Lai – HCMC, 95-100 percent on Dong Hoi – HCMC, 80-100 percent on Vinh – HCMC.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) continues to direct and coordinate with airlines and airports to provide additional flights with 2-3 flights per day on planes from HCMC to localities.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

