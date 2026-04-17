Administrative reform targets 50 percent cut in time, costs

Through the adoption of new models, digital applications and flexible approaches, Ho Chi Minh City is advancing toward reducing administrative processing time and costs by 50 percent, while enhancing satisfaction among residents and businesses.

Faster procedures, quicker results

On a weekday morning, the Public Administrative Service Center in Phu Loi Ward was busy but orderly. Ms. Nguyen Thi Thuong, a resident of the Phu Loi 2 neighborhood, came to obtain a marital status certificate, which was processed in two days instead of the usual three. Leaving the center, the resident expressed satisfaction, saying she felt happy and reassured.

Staff at the Public Administrative Service Center in Saigon Ward guide residents through administrative procedures. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

In the city center, resident Nguyen Thanh Quoc visited the Public Administrative Service Center in Saigon Ward to request a birth certificate extract late in the afternoon. Although regulations stipulate next-day results, officials expedited his case after learning it was urgent, delivering the result before the end of the workday.

Efforts to shorten processing times have shown clear progress, with many localities achieving near-perfect on-time and early completion rates.

Mr. Bui Truong Giang, Director of the Saigon Ward Public Administrative Service Center, said that in the first quarter of 2026, the center handled over 8,500 applications, with 99.6 percent processed on time or ahead of schedule. The center is expanding online public services and continuing to provide services regardless of administrative boundaries, while enhancing digital service quality for residents and businesses.

Administrative reform results in Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter of 2026 2,231 administrative procedures announced 540 procedures proposed for reduction and simplification 2,042 procedures eligible for online public services 987,554 applications received 90.68 percent submitted online 88.91 percent of results delivered electronically 88.37 percent of records digitized 96.29 percent satisfaction rate among residents and businesses Source: Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee – Compiled by Dong Son

Mr. Phan Cong Khanh, Chairman of the Phu Loi Ward People’s Committee, said that the ward has proactively reviewed and simplified procedures, cut intermediate steps, and strengthened accountability among officials at every stage. At the same time, information technology and digital transformation are being promoted through online public services, digitized records and data reuse, helping reduce paperwork and save time. The ward targets to cut at least 50 percent of administrative processing time while maintaining a high rate of on-time and early completion.

Toward a digital administration

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up efforts to reduce the time and cost of administrative procedures for residents and businesses through a range of concrete models and solutions.

At the Public Administrative Service Center in Hoc Mon Commune, significant progress has been made in digital transformation. The rate of input record digitization has reached 100 percent, all results are digitally signed, and nearly 90 percent of payments are made online. The “digital office” model has been implemented in sync with initiatives such as the “digital front mailbox,” “digital iced tea meeting point,” and grassroots-level public services, making administrative procedures more accessible and user-friendly.

Staff at the Public Administrative Service Center in Thoi An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, guide residents through administrative procedures. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

Similarly, Binh Tien Ward has proactively streamlined procedures and applied information technology, achieving notable results. Certification and document notarization are now completed within 15–30 minutes, thanks to delegated authority. Civil status extracts can be issued on the same day if electronic data is available. Processing time for foreign-related marriage registration has been reduced from five days to four, combined birth registration and parent recognition from three days to two, and household business registration from five days to three.

The ward has also introduced practical initiatives, including off-site certification services that have supported nearly 50 cases and priority counters for vulnerable groups assisting more than 600 cases. The 24/7 automated “ATM system” has enabled residents to receive over 700 administrative results at any time, including outside standard working hours.

According to Ms. Luong Thanh Truc, Vice Chairwoman of the Binh Tien Ward People’s Committee, these efforts have produced tangible results, strengthening transparency and boosting public trust and satisfaction.

In Binh Tan Ward, modernization of the one-stop service unit has been systematically implemented, featuring automated queue systems, information kiosks, and dedicated areas for online submissions. The ward has also introduced QR codes, a dedicated online portal and a virtual assistant to help residents access information and learn about administrative procedures. As a result, the rate of valid online applications has increased significantly, while documentation errors have declined.

Ms. Pham Thi Tuyet Nga, Vice Chairwoman of the Binh Tan Ward People’s Committee, said that the ward will continue reviewing and proposing simplification of administrative procedures, while strengthening public feedback mechanisms and conducting surprise inspections at service counters.

Authorities are also committed to reusing existing data and not requiring residents and businesses to resubmit information already available in national or specialized databases or integrated via the VNeID platform. Coordination with database management agencies is also being enhanced to promptly address incomplete or outdated information.

In addition, the ward continues to promote digital literacy initiatives under the “Digital Literacy for All” movement, ensuring that digital transformation becomes more practical and inclusive. These efforts in improving service quality, applying technology, and streamlining procedures are gradually helping the city achieve its goal of cutting administrative processing time and costs by half, while enhancing satisfaction among residents and businesses.

Automating data integration and utilization According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the city has announced 2,231 administrative procedures, including 2,066 that are no longer bound by administrative boundaries. More than 500 procedures, particularly those related to production and business, have been reviewed and proposed for simplification. The online public service system continues to be expanded, with more than 2,000 procedures now eligible for implementation, a significant proportion of which are fully digital. The city is also piloting new solutions such as smart kiosks, service robots, and digital citizen stations to modernize public service delivery. In addition, the city has reviewed 432 administrative procedures whose documentation requirements can be replaced by data from existing databases. Authorities have instructed agencies not to require residents and businesses to resubmit information already available in national or specialized databases, or data integrated and shared via the VNeID platform. The city is also restructuring administrative processes to enable systems to automatically connect and extract data, pre-filling electronic forms (e-Forms) and eliminating unnecessary intermediate steps through the use of standardized, digitized data.

By Ngo Binh, Van Minh, Tam Trang- Translated by Huye Huong