HCMC accelerates compensation for Rach Chiec National Sports Complex

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up efforts to accelerate compensation, support, and resettlement for the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex project, aiming to ensure the timely progress of one of the city’s key sports infrastructure developments.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh conducts on-site inspection of the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex project area. (Photo: SGGP)

On April 16, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh chaired a working session with representatives of the Binh Trung Ward People’s Committee, together with relevant departments, sectors, and units, to review the progress of compensation, support, and resettlement activities related to the National Sports Complex project in Rach Chiec.

At the working session, Mr. Nguyen Chi Thanh, Chairman of Binh Trung Ward People’s Committee, reported that the project currently affects 897 cases of housing and land. To date, the ward authority has issued land recovery notices for 408 cases.

Regarding compensation progress, the ward is conducting surveys, investigations, measurements, and property inventories, with completion expected by May 30. In addition, five large information boards have been installed within the project area, and information has been published through media channels through May 30 to inform organizations, households, and individuals whose land and houses are affected, requesting the submission of legal documents to support land recovery procedures.

According to Mr. Nguyen Chi Thanh, the current difficulty lies in the fact that several mechanisms, policies, and unit prices serving compensation, support, and resettlement are being reviewed and adjusted by relevant departments and agencies, with completion expected in April 2026. As a result, the ward has not yet been able to issue official unit prices for compensation, support, and resettlement and also lacks a sufficient legal basis to provide detailed guidance and explanation to affected residents regarding their entitlements.

To address these obstacles, the People’s Committee of Binh Trung Ward has proposed that the Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City issue early and specific guidance on arranging resettlement housing outside the administrative boundary of the commune-level unit, serving as a basis for developing compensation and resettlement plans.

Regarding the compensation policy, the ward has also recommended that city authorities instruct the Department of Agriculture and Environment and the Department of Justice of the city to urgently study and propose more favorable and breakthrough compensation and site clearance policies to be submitted to the People's Committee and the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City for consideration and approval before May 2026.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Concluding the session, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh assessed that compensation and site clearance work for the project has been implemented in a determined and proactive manner, with procedures and implementation steps designed according to a clear timeline and in line with the approved schedule.

Regarding proposals from Binh Trung Ward, the city government stated that they will conduct a comprehensive review and issue timely directions to further accelerate compensation, support, and resettlement activities for the project.

He also requested that relevant departments and agencies review available public land funds across the city to propose suitable resettlement arrangements for affected residents. At the same time, units were urged to strengthen coordination and provide greater support to residents to minimize forced land recovery to the lowest possible level.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh