Administrative boundary expansion creates opportunities for foreign investors

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc on June 23 received Mr. Matsumoto Nobuyuki, Chief Representative of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc receives Mr. Matsumoto Nobuyuki, Chief Representative of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) on June 23. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc highly praised Mr. Matsumoto Nobuyuki for his significant role in promoting economic cooperation between Japan and Vietnam, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City.

He emphasized that, throughout his tenure, the JETRO office made remarkable contributions, assisting over 1,000 Japanese enterprises in learning about the investment environment in Ho Chi Minh City in 2024.

Many Japanese enterprises have decided to invest or expand their investments in the city, making a significant contribution to the local economic and social development.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always treasures and creates favorable conditions for Japanese investors. He hoped that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan would continue to thrive.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc offers a gift to Mr. Matsumoto Nobuyuki, Chief Representative of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). (Photo: SGGP)

Chief Representative of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Matsumoto Nobuyuki, expressed pride in completing his three-year term in Ho Chi Minh City. He extended his gratitude for the active support and cooperation of the city’s authorities, which have helped overcome challenges and foster a favorable investment environment.

According to the JETRO Chief Representative, around 10,000 Japanese people currently reside in Ho Chi Minh City, underscoring the city’s appeal as an attractive destination for both investment and quality of life. He hoped that Japanese investment in Ho Chi Minh City would continue to grow, particularly in the service and manufacturing sectors.

Delegates of the two sides attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, affirmed that with the administrative boundary expansion and significant development potential, the city will continue to create new opportunities for foreign investors, including Japanese enterprises.

The city’s Chairman affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is striving to become one of the world’s most livable cities. The recent triple expansion of administrative boundaries also means expanded development potential, creating numerous new opportunities for foreign investors, including Japanese enterprises.

He expressed confidence that Japanese businesses will swiftly seize these opportunities, continue contributing to the city’s overall development, and further promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan.

By Xuan Hanh—Translated by Kim Khanh